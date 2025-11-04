Bewitching tricks and spooky treats at Uckfield care home

Local Kids - Five Ash Down

Barchester’s Hurstwood View care home, in Five Ash Down, Uckfield, was a den of ghoulish activity as the home’s spooky Halloween party got in to full swing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff, residents and guests got in to the spirit of things with over 65 children visiting the home for Halloween. Their costumes were spooktacularly brilliant, from ghouls, skeletons, mummies and pumpkins!

Music was playing all the ghostly hits, whilst the sweets and chocolate treats were being handed out next to the hot chocolate drink station which of course includes squirty cream and marshmallows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The activity ladies Lisa and Lisa, from Hurstwood View worked very hard to put this evening event on and give a huge “Thank You” back to the community for supporting Hurstwood View, on what is quite possibly the busiest night of the year so far!

Kirsty, Keighly & Zoe - Staff

General Manager, Kirsty cackled: “Our residents and staff love an opportunity to dress up and what better time of the year to do this than Halloween? We’ve had a whole range of tricks and treats for the people that live here and their guests today and we have all really enjoyed every moment of it!”

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides nursing care and residential dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.