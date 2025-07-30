Bexhill and Battle MP calls For nominations for best local pubs

This summer Dr Kieran Mullan, MP for the Bexhill and Battle constituency, is celebrating local pubs by asking residents to tell him what makes their local pub so special to their community.

The campaign aims to spotlight local pub success stories, share community events, and encourage residents to visit and support their neighbourhood establishments. Kieran will also be inviting constituents to nominate their favourite pub for special recognition over the summer.

According to the British Beer and Pub Association, pubs support over 900,000 jobs across the UK and contribute more than £23 billion to the economy. Despite challenges in recent years, pubs have shown resilience and creativity in continuing to serve their communities.

Speaking about the campaign, Kieran said “Pubs are so much more than places to enjoy food and drink — they’re the beating hearts of our communities. From family-run locals to historic inns, these venues provide jobs, support local suppliers, and offer spaces for everything from charity events to Sunday lunches. They deserve our recognition and support.”

Nominations can be submitted on Kieran’s Instagram and Facebook pages or via email to [email protected]. Just write in to say which pub you want to nominate and why it is so special.