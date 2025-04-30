Bexhill and Battle Trades Council calls for more protection for shop workers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bexhill and Battle Trades Union Council (BBTUC) marked International Workers’ Memorial Day on Saturday (26 April) by launching a campaign calling for an end to the abuse and violence against shop workers.

Shopworkers in Bexhill are facing increasing incidents of shoplifting and violence, so BBTUC is supporting the ShopKind campaign to unite the retail sector in tackling violence and abuse against shopworkers by asking people to ShopKind when in stores.

And the trades council is also backing the USDAW union’s longstanding Freedom from Fear campaign, which seeks to prevent violence, threats and abuse against workers.

The event in Devonshire Square, Bexhill, was well attended and Jack Doherty, chair of the Bexhill Fairtrade Community group, also had a stand.

International Workers’ Memorial Day falls on 28 April every year and is a global opportunity to remember all those who have died at work.

Last year at least 138 people across England died just while doing their jobs – an increase on the previous year when 135 men and women were killed at work.

But BBTUC is warning that this figure is likely to be an underestimate, as certain sectors are not included, and neither are figures for deaths from occupational illnesses.

BBTUC Chair Paul Plim said: “Every year on International Workers’ Memorial Day we remember all the workers who have been killed and injured at work.

“Everyone should have the right to go to work in a safe environment, free from abuse, violence or danger.

“We know Bexhill retail workers are experiencing unprecedent levels of abuse at work, so this year we have focused on the ShopKind and Freedom from Fear campaigns to keep shopworkers safe from violence.

“It was great to have the support of the local police on Saturday, and to share ideas and information with them about how we can better protect Bexhill’s retail workers.”

To join a trade union please visit: Find a union for you | TUC