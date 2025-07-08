Bexhill & Battle locals to support Community Energy at mass lobby of Parliament

Thousands expected to press MPs at 'Act Now. Change Forever' event

Supporters of local community benefit society Energise Sussex Coast will be travelling to Parliament this Wednesday (9 July) to take part in mass lobby of Parliament organised by the Climate Coalition, the UK's largest group of people and organisations dedicated to tackling climate change and restoring nature.

They will be pressing Kieran Mullan, MP for Bexhill & Battle, to support:

a properly-funded programme to deliver a retrofit revolution for UK homes, lowering bills, ending fuel poverty and reducing the UK’s carbon emissions;

an immediate increase in funding for the Great British Community Energy Fund, so that the government can make good on its vision for 8GW of local and community-owned power – and thousands of new jobs – by 2030; and

a Local Electricity Bill that would enable smaller renewable energy schemes – especially those owned and run by local community groups – to sell their power directly to local people.

The community-funded solar panels on Hastings Academy.

The 'Act Now. Change Forever' lobby of MPs on 9 July is being organised by the Climate Coalition, which encompasses over 130 organisations, including Oxfam GB, the National Trust and the Co-op, with a total of over 20 million members.

Thousands of people from every corner of the UK are expected to attend Wednesday's lobby on 9 July to tell their MPs that this is a moment for leadership that protects what matters most — our health, our nature, our communities, our climate, and our future. According to the Climate Coalition, 117 people from East Sussex have registered to take part including 20 from Bexhill & Battle.

Founded in 2012, Energise Sussex Coast's mission is to act co-operatively to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy saving schemes.

Together with its sister project, Energise South, it has helped to install solar panels on a dozen sites across East Sussex including six schools in Hastings & St Leonards, a block of flats in Bexhill, and community centres in Tiling Green and Pebsham. It is currently working on new community solar projects in Battle, Bexhill, Crowhurst, Eastbourne and Rye.

Graphic for the 'Act Now' lobby.

Richard Watson from Battle who will be attending the lobby on Wednesday said: 'The government has said that it wants to preside over the “biggest expansion in community energy in British history.” But if the sector has stalled first, then this ambition – which envisages 8GW of local and community-owned power by 2030 and thousands of new jobs – is very unlikely to be deliverable. The government must now urgently ramp up its investment in community energy from the current £5m to at least £30m in this financial year if it is to have any chance of realising its vision.'

Kate Meakin, director of Energise Sussex Coast said: 'The climate crisis and the cost-of-living crises are both urgent and community energy projects can be part of the solution to both. That's why our supporters are attending the climate lobby of Parliament on 9 July to press our MPs on the need for a properly funded retrofit revolution for the UK's homes, adequate funding for the Community Energy Fund and a Local Electricity Bill. With the big energy companies, the shareholders enrich themselves at the expense of our communities. But with community energy, local people get lower bills, our community gets clean energy, and the whole community gets to benefit from a community fund.'