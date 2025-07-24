Bexhill Bridge Club opportunity for new players

Bridge is a wonderful mind sport and can be played by all ages.

Every deal is different and although the game is not hard to learn, one of its attractions is the challenge of playing really well. In bridge clubs, multiple groups of four play the same deal in turn, so you compare your score with others who had exactly the same cards.

During August, Bexhill Bridge Club is inviting any new players or players who want to take the mind sport up again, to come along and join in. No partner is needed, as there will be established players to guide you through the evening.

Just come along on Tuesday at 6.30 pm to Gullivers Bowls Club, Knole Road, TN40 1LJ or phone Sandra Balchin on 07799606005 to learn more.

Games will be played in a friendly atmosphere and new members, whether experienced players or novices, are all made welcome. Please come along and give it a try !