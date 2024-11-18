Bexhill business owner a finalist in UK Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bexhill business owner Terry Lewis, owner of Tots Play Bexhill and Hastings West is recognised in UK wide Female Business Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry has just returned from the Female Business Awards gala celebration evening, held in Manchester.

The Female Business Awards are now in their third year, and recognise the successes and achievements of female-led small businesses across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year more than 600 small businesses were nominated across 15 categories, of which Tots Play Bexhill and Hastings West became a finalist in the Direct Sales/Franchise category.

The certificate

The judging panel considers a wide variety of aspects of each nominee, including marketing and social media activity, client testimonials and reviews, as well as the owners’ passion and enthusiasm for their industry, clients and business. This means that those making it through to the Finals have shown a high level of service, client satisfaction and expertise.

Terry said: “I was so surprised to be told I was a finalist but to be Runner Up has been an amazing boost.

"At Tots Play we run Baby and Toddler Development Classes where we can show you ways to keep your Tots entertained while boosting their development. Our premises means more than that to our community though because of the space for the Tots to play freely before or after class."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards ceremony was held at the Victoria & Albert Marriot Hotel in Manchester on November 15, with finalists from across all categories in attendance, along with their supporters and guests.

With Sponsor

Terry continued: “I felt so much support and love from the room full of successful business women. It was an honor to be there.”

Female Business Awards co-host Janine Friston (who also runs online and in-person networking groups with her business, the Female Business Network), said: “We are thrilled to confirm this year's award finalists and winners, who have clearly made a positive difference and impact to their clients and audience.

"Our vision with the Female Business Awards is to recognise and celebrate those female-led small businesses who are often forgotten about in other awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Female business owners often set up and run their businesses around other responsibilities, such as younger children, and so desire and need the flexibility that running their own business can provide. Being able to showcase some of these amazing business owners is fantastic.”

Terry is looking to use this recognition as a springboard in her business, and hopes to reach new audiences and be able to support more people as a result.