Bexhill care home celebrates number one ranking

Cinnamon Care Collection, which owns and manages 23 care homes including Earlsfield Court care home in Bexhill, has achieved the ultimate accolade. It has been ranked number 1 large care home provider out of 86 large care home provider groups in the UK, according to carehome.co.uk, the Trustpilot of the care home industry.

The ranking was based on reviews by residents, their family and friends across a number of factors including care and support, food and drink, lifestyle, facilities and value for money.

Review ratings from all 23 care homes in Cinnamon Care Collection group contributed to the rankings. Across the group, the average rating for a Cinnamon care home is 9.9/10.

Carole Hunt, Director, Cinnamon Care Collection said, “Being recognised as number 1 large care home provider in the UK is an incredible milestone. We are so proud to be in first position and are incredibly grateful to our residents, their families and friends for the reviews they have provided across all our care homes.

“The ethos across all Cinnamon Care Collection care homes is to provide exceptional care in beautiful settings, and to go above and beyond for our residents. Every care home in our group has contributed to our success, and this recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our teams. This achievement motivates us to continue raising the bar, ensuring our residents continue to receive the highest standard of care, respect and support.”

Karen Pain, General Manager at Earlsfield Court said, “Achieving the number one spot is such fantastic recognition for the care we provide. Our teams work tirelessly to ensure that residents are treated with dignity and respect, with stimulating activities to engage in, and delicious food prepared by our chefs. We are all so proud to be part of the Cinnamon Care Collection.”