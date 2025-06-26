Bexhill care home hosts inaugural volunteer tea party to celebrate unsung heroes

Earlsfield Court, a luxury care home in Bexhill-on-Sea hosted its inaugural Volunteer Tea Party to thank the unsung heroes who give their time and energy to enhance the lives of people in the local community.

The care team at Earlsfield Court welcomed volunteers on 19th June from a range of local organisations, including Parkinson’s UK, Warming Up the Homeless, St Mark’s Church, The Bexhill Lions, Friends of Little Common, St Michael’s Hospice and Age UK, with local performer Rockin' Mike, serenading the volunteers with renditions of favourite classic hits.

Karen Pain, General Manager, Earlsfield Court, “We reached out to local charities and organisations and invited their volunteers to join us for a special afternoon filled with warmth and gratitude. Guests were treated to a traditional high tea complete with homemade scones, Victoria sponge cake, a delicious selection of sandwiches, canapés and of course, plenty of tea and bubbly.”

“It was a heart-warming afternoon full of joy, laughter and connection. A huge thank you to all the volunteers who attended and to those who continue to give their time so generously. We look forward to hosting many more tea parties in the future to honour and celebrate the vital role volunteers play in our community,” concludes Pain.

James Beeching, Parkinson’s UK Community Fundraiser – South East, adds “All of us volunteers thoroughly enjoyed learning from each other about the impact we have in the local community. A big thank you to all the care team and residents at Earlsfield Court for hosting such a valuable event. The venue, the food and drinks were all fantastic.”

“All too often businesses and organisations who support the community go unnoticed. This event was so special, as it was not only a celebration of all the work individuals do for the community, but a time to network and share experiences.

Thank you Earlsfield Court for the wonderful tea and kind recognition,” added Lynne Langlands, Friends of Little Common.

Earlsfield Court, located on Brooklands Road, Bexhill, is part of Cinnamon Care Collection which for the past eight years, has been recognised as a Top 20 Care Home Group by Carehome.co.uk. The purpose-built luxury care facility has been specially designed to offer an exceptional setting for residents to enjoy living life to the full. For more information, please visit www.cinnamoncc.com/earlsfield