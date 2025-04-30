Bexhill care home launches Big Family Sunday Roast for the local community
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Big Family Sunday Roast was created for over 65s in the area to enjoy the timeless tradition of a Sunday lunch — complete with home-cooked, locally sourced food and meaningful conversation with like-minded people.
The inaugural lunch will take place at 12:30 PM on Sunday at Collington Park Lodge, Collington Lane East, Bexhill, TN39 3RJ, and local over 65s are invited to book a seat at the table by Friday 2nd May.
Bianca Wilson, the General Manager at Collington Park Lodge, said, ‘Our Big Family Sunday Roast is about great food, building lasting friendships, sharing stories, and making Sundays feel special again.
‘It’s a chance to laugh, talk, and enjoy the simple joy of being surrounded by good company. After all, a stranger is just a friend you haven’t met yet, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone for our first event!’
The home-cooked roast will feature fresh, locally sourced ingredients prepared with care by the Collington Park Lodge kitchen team.
To find out more or to reserve your seat at the Big Family Sunday Roast, call 01424533445, email [email protected], or visit the Collington Park Lodge website.
Collington Park Lodge care home in Bexhill, operated by Oyster Care Homes, offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Collington Park Lodge offers an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.