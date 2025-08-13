Bexhill care home launches Charity Silver Service Dinners for local community

Earlsfield Court, a luxury care home in Bexhill, has launched a new community initiative to showcase its chefs’ exceptional catering capabilities and raise money for charities which are close to the hearts of residents and staff.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each month until the end of October, the care home is offering a series of Charity Silver Service Dinners, for up to eight people from the local community to experience fine dining from its talented chefs and to enjoy a delicious three course meal, starting with a champagne reception.

Diners pay a donation for the meal, which goes to a designated charity, chosen by the care home staff and residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Charity Silver Service event took place on July 29, attended by seven diners, and raised £520 for Parkinson’s UK. A few places remain for the next event, which is taking place at the care home on August 26 from 6.30pm-8.30pm to raise money for St Michael’s Hospice. September and October events, to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance, are nearly fully booked.

Chefs at Earlsfield Court prepared a delicious 3 course meal

Karen Pain, General Manager, Earlsfield Court said: “The first event was fantastic, attended by family members of residents and members of the local community. The feedback about the food, the service and surroundings was amazing. It was so rewarding to arrange this for such a good cause.”

At Earlsfield Court’s first Charity Silver Service Dinner, following champagne on arrival and a selection of amuse-bouches, diners had a three course meal. Starters included a choice of lobster bisque carpaccio, smoked chicken and roast pepper terrine, or smoked salmon on toasted brioche.

The choice for main courses was canon of Romney Marsh lamb, herb crusted and roasted; pan seared salmon with a Prosecco and dill velouté; and mediterranean vegetable millefeuille, with a rich tomato and basil compote. The main courses were served with Dauphinoise potatoes, glazed Chantenay carrots, and tenderstem broccoli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dessert choice included sticky toffee pudding, lavender panna cotta and an artisan cheese selection.

The food was 'cooked to perfection' according to one diner at Earlsfield Court's first Charity Silver Service Dinner

Steve Jenness, a local financial adviser who attended the event, said: “I was exceptionally impressed in every way following my recent experience at the Charity Silver Service dinner hosted by Earlsfield Court care home. Every course of the meal was perfect and cooked to perfection.

"The service was more platinum than silver but delivered in a relaxed and friendly way - all in all, an excellent way to spend and evening and to raise money for a very worthwhile cause!”

Daniel Ridgway, Home Admissions Advisor at Earlsfield Court, who helped to organise the event added: “This was a very special event – and a great way to show the exceptional talent of our chefs. Our diners placed money in a sealed envelope at the end of the dinner, donating what they thought the meal was worth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were delighted that they donated an average of £75 per head. The entire proceeds will go to the Parkinson’s UK as the food, champagne, wine, and service have all been kindly donated by Earlsfield Court.”

Earlsfield Court's first Charity Silver Service Dinner was 'fantastic' and raised funds for Parkinson's UK

To attend one of the future Charity Silver Service Dinners at Earlsfield Court, please contact: [email protected] or call 01424 834265.

Earlsfield Court, on Brooklands Road is an exclusive care home which offers exceptional residential, dementia and respite care. It is part of Cinnamon Care Collection which, for the past eight years, has been recognised as a Top 20 Large Care Home Group by Carehome.co.uk.