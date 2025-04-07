Bexhill care home prepares for opening with heartwarming time capsule event with local school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Collington Park Lodge, part of Oyster Care Homes and set to open soon in Bexhill-on-Sea, was filled with joy and laughter this week as children from Little Common Primary School visited to bury their very own time capsules.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a special event designed to connect the care home to the local community, pupils arrived with their capsules filled with carefully chosen items, reflections, and hopes for the future. The capsules are now buried on the grounds of Collington Park Lodge, where they will remain for the next 50 years - ready to be unearthed when the children are in their sixties.

Following the ceremony, the children enjoyed a festive Easter treat and settled in to watch Horrible Histories in the home's dedicated cinema room, showcasing one of the many state-of-the-art amenities residents and visitors alike can look forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bianca Wilson, General Manager at Collington Park Lodge, said:

Collington Park Lodge - Time Capsule Event with Little Common Primary School.

“It was such a joy to welcome the children from Little Common Primary School to Collington Park Lodge. Their excitement, creativity, and enthusiasm made the day incredibly special. This event reflects exactly what we hope to build here - a strong, positive connection with the local community and opportunities for meaningful intergenerational engagement. We look forward to welcoming them back again soon.”