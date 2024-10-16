Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of Southlands Place Care Home in Bexhill-on-Sea have enjoyed a delightful day out at Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, making the most of the beautiful scenery, fresh sea air, and abundant wildlife.

The trip, made possible by the home’s brand-new wheelchair-accessible minivan, allowed residents from the home to enjoy the natural beauty of the reserve thanks to its excellent accessibility features, including wide flat paths, ramps, and a special wheelchair-accessible birdwatching window in the hide.

The highlight of the day was the opportunity for residents to explore their interests and share fond memories. Southlands Place resident Dennis, a longtime birdwatching enthusiast and former warden of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, took the lead in educating his fellow residents and members of the care team on the birds they encountered. "It was a brilliant day that brought back a lot of good memories," Dennis remarked, adding that it felt wonderful to share his knowledge of birds and conservation once again.

During their visit, Dennis, alongside residents Peter and Keith, and wellbeing coordinators Alex and Nikki, enjoyed a serene walk along the nature reserve’s pathways. They spent time in one of the bird hides, where they were able to spot egrets, herons, ducks, and flocks of migrating swallows. As they watched the wildlife, the group enjoyed a picnic prepared by the care home’s kitchen team, which included sandwiches, sausage rolls, and fresh fruit.

Southlands Place residents visit Rye Harbour

Peter, who spent many years at sea as part of the Merchant Navy, particularly enjoyed watching the boats coming into the harbour. "Seeing the boats reminded me of my own time on the water," he shared, recounting stories of his maritime days. Meanwhile, Keith, made the most of the day by chatting with other visitors and sharing in the camaraderie of the trip.

The group also visited the reserve’s education centre, where they learned more about the history of the site and the wildlife that calls it home. Dennis was able to chat with staff about recent bird migrations and changes in local bird populations.

Before heading back to Southlands Place, the group strolled up to the beach, soaking in the final moments of sunshine, sea views, and shared stories.

Alex, one of the wellbeing coordinators, commented, "It was a perfect day—sunshine, wildlife, and reminiscing with wonderful people. We’re so lucky to be able to take residents on these memorable trips and see how much joy they bring."