Bexhill care home residents share their ‘Back to School’ memories

As children across the UK prepare to return to school after the summer holidays, residents at Collington Lodge care home in Bexhill have been reminiscing about their own school days – sharing fond memories, lessons learned, and words of advice for today’s younger generation.

Dennis Brewster (93) grew up in Bexleyheath and attended both the local primary and secondary schools. He describes himself as a “strong all-rounder” with no particular best subject, but remembers being especially inspired by his headmaster, Mr Prescott. Dennis said, ‘He meant a lot to me and shaped how I thought, and because of him I ended up working for British Telecoms.’

Like many of his generation, wartime anxieties over bombings were part of daily life for Dennis, but he recalls the pride of wearing the school blazer and grey trousers which made everyone feel ‘part of something and united’. His advice for young people today is:

‘Learn as much as you can and always show respect – you never know who you’ll need to show respect to later in life.’

Pamela Green (97) grew up in Slough and remembers being a bright student with a particular talent for science – especially physics and chemistry. Pamela said, ‘I was very good at science. I liked using the Bunsen burner and my teachers made science fun and interesting,’ she said, fondly recalling her favourite teacher, Ms Heap.

Pamela cycled to school each day, sometimes with a packed lunch, and remembers her smart uniform, adding, ‘I loved my uniform we wore a dress shirt, tie and blazer and a Panama hat.’ Her advice to children today is: ‘Listen to what you’re being taught and behave – education is the most expensive thing you can miss out on.’

Dorothy Larkin (97) went to Streatham St Mary’s, where she excelled in arithmetic and enjoyed needlework – skills she still uses to this day when sewing. Dorothy recalled, ‘Our uniform was very pretty – we had a blazer, a Panama hat and a mauve tie. We felt very posh. I had a satchel and one book, which we did all our work in. I didn’t know what I wanted to be when I grew up, but I’ve used a lot of the skills I learnt in school throughout my life.’

Dorothy’s advice for today’s pupils is simple, ‘Listen and learn – be respectful of your teachers and yourself.’

After hearing the residents’ fond memories from their time in school, Bianca Wilson, the General Manager at Collington Park Lodge, said, ‘Our residents have such rich life experiences, and it’s wonderful to hear their stories as children prepare to return to school. Their reflections show just how important education has always been, and how much wisdom they have to offer.’

To find out more about Collington Park Lodge’s ‘Back to School’ campaign, call 01424 533445, email [email protected] or visit the home on Collington Lane East, Bexhill, TN39 3RJ.