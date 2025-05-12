Bexhill care home residents' VE Day celebrations
On May 8th, residents from Thornwood Care Ltd, Barchester Tower and Veterans from BDVA enjoyed a party to celebrate VE Day 80. They were entained with a singalongvand enjoyed a lovely buffet, during which they chatted and reminisced about the war and their growing up years.
The afternoon was rounded off with a raffle, where prizes had been donated by local businesses, including 2 local butchers and greengrocers and also the local One Stop. Thankyou too all.