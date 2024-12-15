Bexhill charity's HUG project receives gifts of food and treats

Homelessness Unity Group the Bexhill-based charity received a number of special guests and gifts at their lunchtime session held on Saturday.

The Bexhill-based Homelessness Unity Group ( HUG Project) that provides a safe space three times a week for those experiencing homelessness and social isolation at St. Barnabas Church in Sea Road received a number of special visitors including Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean, Cllr Abul Azad the Past Mayor of Bexhill who also doubles as the vice-chairman of East Sussex County Council and the Director of Shiplu Indian Restaurant in London Road, Bexhill and leaders and troop members from the North Bexhill Scouts Division.

Cllr Azad kindly donated 35 takeaway meals to the HUG Project that were freshly prepared, cooked and transported to the group for its guests to enjoy, whilst the cub Scout troop had been busy decorating shoe boxes and filling them with essentials and treats that people in need would require.

Cllr Azad said: "It was an absolute pleasure to be able to give food to people that really needed it, I was so happy to see them enjoying the food."

Guests enjoying the Shiplu Restaurant donated lunch at the HUG Project

Lord Brett McLean said: "Today's wonderful donations of food from the Shiplu Restaurant and gifts from the North Bexhill Division Scouts Association forms part of the nationwide one million minutes campaign which is designed to help those that are lonely and encourages people to donate time rather than funds.

"It was wonderful to see so many people come to the project for a complimentary dinner and a gift which contained not just essentials and treats but also presented itself as a gift of love and thoughtfulness for people that society often neglects, this is a true example of Christmas giving."

The Homelessness Unity Group operates at St. Barnabas Church in Sea Road in Bexhill on sea weekly every Monday and Thursday morning from 8.15am to 11.15am and Saturday afternoons.