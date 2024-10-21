Bexhill Choral Society hold successful and enjoyable concert

By Jenny Meteyard
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2024, 03:54 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 15:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bexhill Choral Society held a very successful and enjoyable concert of ‘British Choral Classics’ on 5th October at St Barnabas Church, but we are not resting on our laurels! We are now busy rehearsing for our popular concert of Carols and Christmas Music for Choir and Audience.

This concert will be held on Saturday 7th December at 7.30 at St Barnabas Church. Tickets are already on sale from Second Spin, choir members or ticketsource.co.uk/bcs, and the choir are working hard although it still seems a little early to get into the Christmas spirit!

Before then however, on Saturday 2nd November from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., we are holding a Singing Morning open workshop, where we will welcome anyone who’d like to sing a couple of ‘classic’ choruses – including those with no previous experience of singing classical music or indeed of singing in a choir.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We are inviting people to come and sing Mozart’s haunting ‘Lacrimosa’ from his famous Requiem, and Parry’s joyful coronation anthem ‘I was Glad’ (so you could be glad too! ) This taster Singing Morning will be held at Christchurch Methodist Church, Springfield Rd, Bexhill TN40 2BX. Kenneth Roberts, our well-known Director of Music, will be leading the morning and there will be plenty of help and support from singing coach and soprano soloist Kristy Swift, accompanist Nigel Howard and members of Bexhill Choral Society. The cost is £10 (payable on the day) which includes music hire and refreshments.

Submit your storySubmit your story
Submit your story

There will be places available on the day but we hope where possible people will book in advance, to help us plan – for more information or to book a place visit our website www.behillchoral.org.uk, email [email protected], or phone 07796 954057.

Singing is known to be good for physical and mental health as well as being a lot of fun, so we’d like to encourage people to come along and give it a go!

Related topics:Tickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice