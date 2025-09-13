Bexhill Choral Society welcomes autumn with song

Now that the days are shortening and leaves are turning colour, Bexhill Choral Society are busy rehearsing for an exciting concert of Baroque and later musical pieces. Comments from previous concerts have noted that 'Sussex music making couldn't be in better hands' and the choir are working hard to ensure this remains so!

The choir will perform Bach's joyful Cantata 196 which may have been written for a wedding, the rarely performed Dixit Dominus by Scarlatti, a complex and dramatic setting of Psalm 110(109) and Schubert's popular setting of the Mass in G with its tuneful melodies and profound harmonies. The choir will be joined by soloists Caroline Charnock, Chiara Vinci, Gary Marriott and Peter Grevatt.

Accompanying the choir will be the Sussex Concert Orchestra conducted by the choir's well known Musical Director Kenneth Roberts. The Orchestra will also play Tchaikovsky's lyrical and soulful Andante Cantabile.

The concert will be performed at St Peter's Church, Bexhill Old Town TN40 2HE on Saturday 11th October at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £15 in advance or £17 on the door. They may be obtained from Second Spin in Sackville Road Bexhill (cash only) or from choir members or by phoning 0333 666 3366. Online tickets are available at ticketsource.co.uk/bcs

Bexhill Choral Society is a friendly non-audition choir and warmly welcomes new members. For more information please visit their website at bexhillchoral.org.uk