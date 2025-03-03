Bexhill College partners with FE Sussex for the launch of new app Landed

Bexhill College is proud to be partnering with FE Sussex at the launch of Landed, an innovative mobile app designed to transform how Sussex residents find work and how local employers recruit talent. The launch coincides with National Careers Week, highlighting the role that Landed will play in enhancing career opportunities across Sussex.

Landed creates connections between job seekers, employers, and education providers throughout Sussex, offering a comprehensive solution to local employment challenges identified in the region's Local Skills Improvement Plan.

"Landed represents a significant step forward in addressing the skills gap in Sussex by bringing together job seekers and local vacancies on one accessible platform," said Janet Clark, CEO at FE Sussex. "By launching during National Careers Week, we're emphasising Landed’s ability to highlight the opportunities available to jobseekers in our local community”.

Dave Brown, Vice Principal at Bexhill College anticipates the app being of value to students, he stated

Bexhill College Students using the Landed app during their tutor group session

"The Landed App will link students to employment, volunteering and work experience opportunities in Sussex using a medium that young people engage with more readily. It will bring the pipeline of talent leaving local Colleges in contact with employers looking to fill vacancies with skilled young people from the local community"

As part of National Careers Week, students at Bexhill College will be registering on this new app in their lessons with the intention of discovering the range of employment opportunities being offered by organisations based in the region.

The Landed app was also promoted to employers when they visited the college for an event that supported National Careers Week. On Tuesday 4th March, the College held a Careers Fair, where employers were able to convey the benefits of working in their respective sectors and communicated the employment opportunities they can provide.

The app offers a three-pronged approach to finding work opportunities.

Landed offers tailored experiences for its three key user groups:

1. For job seekers the mobile app helps individuals build profiles that match their values and skills with suitable opportunities. Features include; CV building, personality profiling, and instant notifications for application updates.

2. For employers The platform provides free unlimited job postings exclusively for Sussex businesses, with a streamlined recruitment process and dedicated sections for different opportunity types including apprenticeships, part-time work, and volunteering roles.

3. For colleges and other education providers The Cohort management system allows educational institutions to track student progress, provide career advice, and gather valuable data on skills and employment trends.

Meeting local skills needs -

Developed in response to the Local Skills Improvement Plan published by Future Skills Sussex in 2023, Landed addresses key priorities including:

• Supporting employers to recruit individuals with the skills they need.

• Creating a Sussex-wide approach to promoting the sectors and roles available to job seekers in the region.

• Testing innovative approaches to skills assessment and personality profiling.

Collaborative Development -

The platform was developed through extensive collaboration with further education and sixth form colleges, employers, and people in post 16 education across Sussex. All seven Sussex colleges and college groups are participating, with support from the Sussex Chamber of Commerce, Love Local Jobs, and local authorities.

Availability and Access -

The Landed app is now available for download on both Android and iOS app stores. Employers and colleges can access the web platform at www.landedjobs.co.uk.

About FE Sussex -

FE Sussex represents the collaboration of the seven further education and sixth form colleges across Sussex, working together to enhance educational opportunities and employment outcomes in the region. FE Sussex has secured funding for the Landed platform for the next five years, ensuring long-term support for this initiative.