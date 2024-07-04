Bexhill Gardening Club July meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our monthly meeting is next Friday 12th July at 7pm for 7.15pm at St. Augustine's Church Hall, TN39 3AZ.

Our guest speaker is Dilogen de Alwis talking to us on 'Lazy Gardening, a guide to modern organic gardening', which should be very interesting.

All welcome and visitors pay just £3.

There will also be our monthly show, refreshments, a short talk from our in-house expert on what to do this month as well as a plant sale.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hope to see you there.