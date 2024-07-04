Bexhill Gardening Club July meeting
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our monthly meeting is next Friday 12th July at 7pm for 7.15pm at St. Augustine's Church Hall, TN39 3AZ.
Our guest speaker is Dilogen de Alwis talking to us on 'Lazy Gardening, a guide to modern organic gardening', which should be very interesting.
All welcome and visitors pay just £3.
There will also be our monthly show, refreshments, a short talk from our in-house expert on what to do this month as well as a plant sale.
Hope to see you there.
For more information on our meetings and our Summer Show, which this year is Saturday 10th August visit our website www.lchs.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.