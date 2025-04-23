Bexhill Gardening Club Spring Fair to take place on May 10

Saturday 10th May 9.00 - 12 noon at St. Martha's Church Hall, Little Common TN39 4SL

Our Annual Spring Fair is again at St. Martha's Church Hall, Cooden Sea Road in Little Common.

There will be plants for sale, donated by our members, a range of crafts by local artists, bric a brac, a tombola, cake stall and refreshments.

Free enty, all welcome.

There will also be an opportunity to join our friendly club at a special price for the rest of the year for £10.00.

See our website www.lchs.co.uk for further information.

