Bexhill homes under the Christmas hammer

Four properties in Bexhill-on-Sea are to be auctioned in the run up to Christmas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All with vacant possession, they are among 148 lots listed across southern England by Clive Emson Auctioneers in the firm’s December auction, including three in the town.

On the remainder of a 189-year lease from 1988, a two-bedroom semi-detached house is guided at £140,000 - £150,000. The Coach House is in Eversley Road. Video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/18/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A two-bedroom ground-floor flat at 72 Windsor Road has a guide price of £135,000 - £140,000. Flat 1, which has a back garden, is on the remainder of a 199-year lease from 1988. Video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/79/ Joint auctioneers are Burgess & Co.

77B Reginald Road, Bexhill-on-Sea.

With a guide price of £95,000, a one-bedroom flat at 77B Reginald Road is on the remainder of a 125-year lease from 2014 at a current ground rental of £600 per annum. Video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/116/

On the first floor, Flat 1 at 1-7 North Road is a self-contained flat with one bedroom and a balcony. With a guide price of £90,000-plus, it is on the remainder of a 125-year lease from 1988 at a current ground rental of £10 per annum. Video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/144/ Joint auctioneers are Burgess & Co.

Jade Flood, auction appraiser, said: “We anticipate keen interest in the four local properties, from potential owner occupiers and buy-to-let investors.”

Bidding for the auction, the last of eight this year by Clive Emson Auctioneers, is live on 9 December and concludes on 11 December.