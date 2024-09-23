Bexhill in Bloom wins gold award
The organisation which has now won its third Gold has been shortlisted as a finalist in next month's Britain In Bloom Awards and has also been shortlisted for next year's Champion of Champion's Award as a result of its achieved accolades.
Collecting the award were Chairperson Margaret Garcia and Treasurer Margaret Lea.
In attendance at the awards ceremony were the Chairman of Rother District Council, Cllr Richard Thomas and the organisations President Lord Brett McLean who doubles as a Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion.
Margaret Garcia said: "It's wonderful that we have achieved gold for the third year running, I can't believe it."
Margaret Lea said: "To receive the gold award is so exciting because it now means we have met the eligibility criteria for Britain In Bloom."
Cllr Richard Thomas said: "This is extremely exciting for Bexhill and on this occasion hard work really has paid off."
Lord Brett McLean said: "This award really does pay tribute to the hard work, dedication, commitment and passion of our volunteers and partners who all work tirelessly to ensure that Bexhill looks beautiful through the use of horticulture."
Lord Brett McLean and Cllr Richard Thomas will be attending the Britain In Bloom Awards in Manchester in October.
