Bexhill Leisure Pool celebrates Drowning Prevention Week success
Drowning Prevention Week, organised by the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS), focuses on raising awareness around water safety and promoting measures to prevent drowning incidents. During the week, swimming teachers at the popular swimming pool incorporated knowledge of the Water Safety Code and how to enjoy water safely to all children enrolled onto swim school. There was also the opportunity for all younger casual swimmers to complete water safety word searches, puzzles and quizzes to raise awareness about water safety.
Also, with help from funding provided by Rother District Council, Bexhill Leisure Pool organised and ran free water safety skills workshops aimed at home educated children. Over 20 children participated in the sessions and learnt some vital survival skills.
Although drowning prevention is a topic that needs attention all year round, Drowning Prevention Week provides vital awareness of being safe near water and is another opportunity to reinforce lifesaving skills to all swimmers.
Toby Reed, Freedom Leisure’s Area Manager in Bexhill commented; “Drowning Prevention Week is such an important campaign and we are proud to be a part of it. The more we can educate, the better. Even a little knowledge can make a big difference in an emergency”
Cllr Hazel Timpe, lead member for Neighbourhood Services at Rother District Council, said: “Together with Active Rother, we’re keen to support initiatives with our partners that raise awareness of the dangers of being in or near water, and encourage people to learn to swim.
“Our district is coastal and has inland rivers, reservoirs, and lakes, so learning water safety is extremely important - and one of the best places to do that is in public pools such as the one in Bexhill.
“We want everyone to feel safe and enjoy being active in the water, whether that be at the beach or in a public pool.”
For more information about swimming lessons offered or to enrol for swim school, please visit Bexhill Leisure Pool’s website at https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/bexhill-leisure-pool/swimming-lessons/ call us on 01424 731508 or pop down to Bexhill Leisure Pool and dive into a lifetime of water safety and fun!