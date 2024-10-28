Bexhill-on-Sea Care Home in University of Roehampton research pilot

Residents from Earlsfield Court in Bexhill-on-sea have taken part in a study led by researchers at the University of Roehampton looking at the impact of using an innovative set of resources called Take Note.

Created by Dr Fi Costa and Professor Adam Ockelford, the set is based on the findings of over 50 research studies about the relationship between music and dementia such as music having the power to awaken old skills, enable the learning of new ones and rekindle memories. The extensive research findings have been incorporated into the tactile musical resources and presented in a simple, easy-to-access and use format.

The main objective of the Take Note resources is to encourage and equip those working with older people to use music effectively and without the need for extensive preparation or training. Music is now understood to be a powerful tool to help people with dementia to develop and maintain social relationships and improve their wellbeing. Music can help people with dementia to engage in group activities, express their feelings and stories, and reduce distress.

The resources, which have been in development for four years, are a key milestone in an extended research project by Dr Costa and Professor Ockelford. Since 2022, the strategies have been piloted by Cinnamon Care Collection in five of their care homes including Earlsfield Court in Bexhill-on-sea.

Yetty Adepegba, Interim General Manager, Earlsfield Court, comments: “We are delighted that our residents took part in this important research pilot which included drum-based classes and joyous singalongs which can trigger memories for residents.

"At Cinnamon, we pride ourselves on being the at the forefront of developments, to ensure our residents life to the full. Seeing the impact music can have on the aging brain has been a revelation.”

The website www.takenote.org.uk features more than 50 videos which showcase how the musical activities can work:

One video shows a resident being given the opportunity of playing the piano for the first time in many years. It illustrates how the music awakened some of her old skills – it doesn’t take long before we see her trying out scales and playing a duet.

Another video shows how a familiar song enabled a resident, who was hours away from her death, to join in. She can be seen singing the words together with her son, rekindling their shared memories of the song.

The cards are available to buy through Amazon, Routledge, Waterstones, Abe Books and other major booksellers and retailers. They will be available for purchase by music practitioners and therapists working in hospitals or daycare centres to use in their day to day activities for patients, as well as for home and personal use by people looking for ways to effectively use music to enrich the experience of family members who have dementia.

Professor Adam Ockelford, Professor of Music and Director of the Applied Music Research Centre at the University of Roehampton, said: “Having worked on a number of music projects in care homes over several years, we saw the need to help care homes provide effective music interventions for their residents.

"There is a general understanding that music is helpful for older people, particularly those with dementia. However, relatively few care homes know what music to use or how to deliver it. That is why we are so excited to see the rollout of the Take Note resources, and how these can help the elderly and those living with dementia.”

Geoff Pride, Engagement and Activities Manager at Cinnamon Care Collection, said: “We are delighted to be supporting research that can assist us in improving and developing our ‘Activities and Dementia Care’.

"We have been aware for some time as to how music and singing bring such joy to so many of our residents, create a very powerful platform for communication and enhance the atmosphere in our homes, which in turn benefits our team members through enjoyment and motivation. It seemed like a wonderful opportunity to work with the University of Roehampton to enhance our knowledge and skills in this area.”