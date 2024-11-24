Bexhill on Sea Poppy Appeal Volunteer Awards

Bexhill on Sea Royal British Legion will hold its Annual General meeting on Monday, December 2 at 7.30 pm at the Town Square Social Club. All RBL members are very welcome to attend, as are others who would like to see the Poppy Appeal volunteers recognised.

During the meeting this year's Poppy Appeal volunteer awards will be made.

There are four people who have reached the 5 year point of their volunteering and eight for 10 years.

Of particular note are Brenda Morgan who has reached 20 years, Frances Thompson who is on 25, Win Warner on 30 and Margaret Davies an amazing 40 years.

We shall remember them.

Frances is our Bexhill RBL Treasurer and in addition to the volunteering and hard work during the period of Remembrance she also works tirelessly throughout the year for the RBL branch.

Win sits loyally in the Ravenside Tesco every year throughout the Remembrance period and used to do this together with her husband Bob until he sadly died some years ago. Her crochet poppies are always much in demand too.

And Margaret used to do poppy appeal collection with her mother as a child and decided to carry on the good work in adulthood.

The loyalty of all these volunteers and their willingness to give their time for the Poppy Appeal is so appreciated by the Poppy Appeal and RBL and we are fortunate to have such dedicated volunteers for this worthy cause. We thank them all.

Graham Hall the Bexhill RBL Chairman will preside at the AGM and awards will be presented by the Branch President, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Swanson.