Bexhill rest home raises £380 for local animal charities

The raffle, which saw enthusiastic participation from residents, staff, and the local community, featured a range of fantastic prizes. Our wonderful residents helped draw the winning tickets:🥇 Yvonne selected the 1st prize winner—a luxurious hamper, purchased at the Barby Keel Charity Shop in Bexhill.🥈 Carol picked the 2nd prize recipient—a £20 Aldi voucher, won by our very own Annie.🥉 Vera drew the 3rd prize winner—a £10 Aldi voucher, awarded to the Bexhill District Nursing Team, who supported the raffle through their office.

After a final count, we are delighted to confirm that we raised a fantastic total of £380! These funds will be divided between our three chosen pet-focused charities: Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary, Cat Rescue Bexhill, and The Cinnamon Trust. Each of these incredible organisations provides essential care, rescue services, and support to animals in need, both locally and nationally.

"We are overwhelmed by the generosity and enthusiasm shown by everyone who contributed to this fundraiser. It’s heartwarming to see the community come together for a cause that means so much to us," said a spokesperson from ECRH.

Elizabeth Court Rest Home has proudly been an animal-friendly care home for over 20 years, welcoming residents with their pets as they consider long-term care options. This commitment ensures that beloved companions remain by their owners' sides, easing the transition and maintaining those special bonds.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who bought tickets, helped spread the word, and made this event such a resounding success.

1 . Contributed Community nursing team collects 3rd prize Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Carol draws 2nd prize Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Yvonne picks the winner! Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Annie collecting 2nd prize at work Photo: Submitted