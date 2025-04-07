Bexhill World Parkinson’s day awareness walk. What’s it about, why should I care?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I expect that you have heard about “ World Parkinson’s Day” through the media, and wondered why April the 11th, and why should I be interested? On the 11th of April in 1755 James Parkinson’s was born, and in 1817 he wrote an important essay on the “shaking Palsy”, which is now known as Parkinson’s disease. That’s why this date is of significance Worldwide.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why should you be interested in this disease and topic?

Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurological disease in the world.

In the U.K., two more people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bexhill-on-sea Parkinson’s awareness walk, led by Parkinson’s physiotherapist specialist, Clare Proctor, launching a joint digital exercise challenge.

153,000 people are living with Parkinson’s disease in the U.K.

Parkinson’s disease can strike at “any age”.

There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease has 10 motor symptoms,and 30 non motor symptoms.

Every person has a different combination of symptoms, which increases the difficulty of diagnosis.

So you, or a family member, or relative could quite easily, in the foreseeable future, also be affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How we, at our Bexhill working age group, care about each other, and all people living with Parkinson’s disease.

Our local group meet up for a cafe morning once a month, we care by offering friendship and support.

We care greatly about all future people who will be diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and that through the proposed “Parky Charter “ petition, we can vastly improve upon their experiences compared to ours,

changes we are hoping for, through government legislation for all U.K. people yet to be diagnosed, or currently living with Parkinson’s disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We care, that referral time frame should be a maximum of 18 weeks to see a neurologist ! We care that currently in Bexhill on sea area, there is an NHS neurologist referral time of 48.7 weeks, during which your condition worsens due continued dopamine reduction. We care, that newly diagnosed people should receive Information at point of diagnosis. At present this is optional, not mandatory, and many of us did not receive, or direction to Parkinson’s disease support through information We care, that for the continued health care of Parkinson’s disease, we need a comprehensive, linked package of care, it is essential, to have access to physiotherapy, nutritional advice, speech therapy, and mental health care. We care, that people with Parkinson’s disease need a passport of exemption, once assessed for a benefit, we should not need to be reassessed, as we do not get better, Parkinson’s disease is progressive and degenerative. We care, that to seek a cure, so that future generations do not have to endure Parkinson’s disease, we need government funding to be updated in line with other current disease cure research government financial backing. It will be too late for us, but we still care.

We would like to thank Parkinson’s U.K., who care for each one of us, and those who give us care, by being our voice to raise awareness, help us to improve government policy, and understanding what PD is ,to fund care by training new Parkinson’s nurses, to fund cure research, to fund technology to assist us, to support best self care through diet, exercise, crucial time taken of drugs, to our mental well being, and fund raising with us. Our lives would be much more difficult without their ongoing care and support.

Lastly, please help us care for each other, and sign the “Parky Charter petition “ to help with positive legislation change in the future.

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/713714

Many thanks,

Linda Clarke

Person living with Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s U.K. Campaign Volunteer