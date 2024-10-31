Bexhill Youth Project celebrating young people's achievements
To gain their certificates, young people took part in community activities such as fund raising for Children in Need, beach cleaning silent disco, contributing to NHS youth survey.
Group and individual activities included, compiling a questionnaire to consult with young people in rural Rother, organising a youth club event, volunteering and developing social skills in the community.
Dr Roger Elias presented the awards, a Trustee of both FSN Charity and the St Andrews Trust who kindly funded BYP over the past three years.
The funding helped make a difference in enabling over 40 young people to access free activities, have fun, make new friends and learn new skills. Matt Davy FSN Senior Youth Manager who runs the sessions, commends the young people, ‘they are an example to us all in what they have achieved over the year, through regular attendance and commitment to getting the job done, well done to you everyone’.
FSN Charity - Creating Space where children, young people and families are inspired and supported to flourish
