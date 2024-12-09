BHT Sussex launches Christmas appeal to help local people facing homelessness

BHT Sussex has launched its Christmas appeal which aims to support those facing homelessness this winter, with a video featuring one of the many people they have helped off the streets. The money raised will go to First Base, its day centre supporting people who are sleeping rough in Brighton and Hove. With homelessness on the rise, this service is in high demand.

First Base Day Centre is often the first point of contact for those who find themselves on the streets. People can shower, get a hot meal and wash their clothes, as well as get the support and advice they need to move away from homelessness for good. The charity’s new appeal video gives viewers a tour of First Base and some of its facilities, and interviews Trevor, somebody who they helped off the streets and into accommodation. Trevor had this to say about his first visits to the Centre:

“I was so warmly welcomed here, without judgement, given fresh towels, fresh underwear, fresh socks, a hot shower, breakfast, a lunch – and that’s to be honest all I needed on that first week, just to come and feel human again… they gave me hope.”

As well as providing practical essentials, First Base helps people to find safe accommodation, secure employment, and access the vital services they need to rebuild their lives, including GPs, mental health support and addiction services. Last year 7,408 visits were made to the Centre, which is the only one of its kind in Brighton and Hove. First Base will be open as usual over the festive period, including on Christmas Day.

David Chaffey, Chief Executive of BHT Sussex, said:

“Christmas is an incredibly hard time of the year for people who face homelessness. For those living on the streets First Base Day Centre offers practical support as well as comfort and companionship at what can be a lonely time. Most importantly it helps people get started on their journey towards finding a safe and secure home.

“Over the past year, First Base supported 560 people and helped 242 individuals move off the streets into safe accommodation. But demand on the service is rising, with more people than ever before facing homelessness. With growing demand, rising costs and cuts to funding, your support is more crucial than ever. Please support our Christmas Appeal and donate whatever you can to help vulnerable people in our city.”

Across all its services BHT Sussex supported 10,374 people last year and helped to prevent 2,323 households from becoming homeless. If you would like to find out more about the BHT Sussex Christmas appeal and make a donation, please visit their website at bht.org.uk. They are also selling Christmas cards to raise more money for First Base; these can be bought on their website or in person from their office at 144 London Road, Brighton. The appeal video, which was once again kindly produced and donated by local company Big Egg Films, can be viewed on their website.