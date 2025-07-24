BHT Sussex selects new Chair of the Board of Trustees

BHT Sussex has selected Jon Rosser to be their new Chair of the Board of Trustees. He will be appointed to the post in early 2026 when their current longstanding Chair, Kelvin MacDonald, steps down, due to having reached the maximum number of years permitted for a Board Member to serve.

Jon Rosser has worked in Social Housing for many years including at Chief Executive level, for example for Town and Country Housing Group in Kent and Westward Homes in Devon. He has also worked internationally for several charities and served as Chief Executive of World Child Cancer for 8 years until his retirement.

While working internationally Jon kept a connection to housing as Chair of Gateway Housing, and then as Chair of the Single Homeless Project in London. On retiring he returned to Brighton to live and is very keen to contribute to the community in Sussex.

David Chaffey, Chief Executive of BHT Sussex, said:

Jon Rosser, new BHT Sussex Chair

“We are delighted to have been able to appoint Jon who will bring his wide-ranging knowledge and expertise to bear on BHT Sussex as we head into the next stage of our development, serving our clients and tenants across Sussex.

“We also want to thank Kelvin, who has been a fantastic Chair for our organisation, dedicating many hours to our mission whilst creating along the way a wonderful rapport with staff, fellow Board members and clients alike. He will be much missed by everyone associated with BHT Sussex, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”