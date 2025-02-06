BHT Sussex thanks supporters following successful Christmas appeal

Local charity BHT Sussex has beaten its Christmas fundraising target to raise £31,977 for First Base, the day centre they run for people facing homelessness in Brighton and Hove. The money was raised thanks to generous support from individuals, businesses and community partners.

First Base provides practical essentials such as hot food, showers and clean dry clothes, alongside in-depth advice and support to move people away from homelessness for good. It acts as a hub for different partners in the city and offers a range of support services, from physical and mental health support to help with securing qualifications and employment.

The most recent research from Shelter showed a 14% increase in homelessness in England compared to the previous year, with 1 in 77 people in Brighton and Hove experiencing homelessness. There is high demand for the services provided by First Base, and 7,408 visits were made to the centre last year, an 8% increase on the previous year.

David Chaffey, Chief Executive at BHT Sussex, said:

BHT Sussex staff and volunteers serving breakfast to First Base clients on Christmas Day

“Thank you so much to everyone who has supported our Christmas appeal. Whether you donated money, organised a fundraiser or shook a bucket in our street collections, you helped us smash our target, which will ultimately allow us to reach more people with life-changing support. Last year First Base helped 242 individuals who were sleeping rough to move off the street and into safe accommodation; your support really does have a lasting impact on people’s lives.

“With homelessness sadly on the rise, it is no surprise that demand for our services is growing. First Base is such an important resource for people facing homelessness in our city, and it is thanks to our generous supporters that we can keep it running.”

For more information about the work of BHT Sussex please visit bht.org.uk