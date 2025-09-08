BHT Sussex wins West Sussex community mental health contract

BHT Sussex is pleased to announce they have been successful in their bid to NHS Sussex to be the lead provider for West Sussex Mental Health Support Services, in partnership with West Sussex Mind, for the next five years.

The two organisations have strong roots in the West Sussex communities they serve, and for the last ten years have been lead partners of the Pathfinder West Sussex alliance, working alongside NHS Sussex and voluntary sector partners to improve the mental health and wellbeing of people across the county. This contract will replace the current Pathfinder Alliance arrangements.

BHT Sussex will build on their existing relationships and links to evolve the alliance, bringing on new partners from the homelessness sector and opening up new areas of work to provide comprehensive and coordinated community mental health services for West Sussex residents.

The service will be co-produced in partnership with people who use services, their friends, family and carers. It will contribute to national health outcomes, including increasing access to community mental health services and improving physical health care for people with severe mental illness.

Rachael Kenny, Director of Mental Health and Support Services at BHT Sussex said:

“We are really pleased to have been successful in our bid to be lead provider for mental health support services in West Sussex. Voices of lived experience were at the heart of our bid and will be woven through service design and delivery. We will continue to work with our partners on the introduction of Neighbourhood Mental Health Teams and to champion the value of local services which support people to recover their mental health and wellbeing.”

Kerrin Page, CEO of West Sussex Mind, said: “We are delighted that BHT Sussex has been appointed as lead partner for West Sussex Mental Health Support Services and to join forces with them to deliver the service, building on our strong community links. The voice of lived experience is at the heart of how we design and deliver our services at West Sussex Mind and this was a key part of our joint bid. We will continue to build on this ethos with the new contract and work closely with all our partners to improve the mental health and wellbeing of communities across West Sussex.”

BHT Sussex and West Sussex Mind will continue to work collaboratively with other delivery partners including Capital, Southdown, Crawley Open House, Turning Tides and Stonepillow and look forward to strengthening these partnerships as they develop the service together.