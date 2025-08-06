Bid to buy Tunbridge Wells rugby club land to stop ‘speculative development’

The site

A group opposed to new housing on the Wealden/Tunbridge Wells border have launched a campaign to purchase and protect land owned by Tunbridge Wells Rugby Football Club, (TWRFC).

This is next to St Mark's Recreation Ground, a much-loved green space which, the group says, is now threatened by speculative development.

Daniel Dzenkowski of the Green Weald Alliance hopes to buy the plot of land which it has successfully registered as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) with Tunbridge Wells Borough Council.

The development would see TWRFC move down Frant Road to a new build sports pitch with facilities such as a new pavilion and changing rooms. The scheme has been proposed by Dartford-based Esquire Developments. It would involve the rugby club selling the freehold of the land for housing.

Mr Dzenkowski said: "We've notified the council of our intention to bid and we are now mobilising. The land, home to TWRFC for nearly 100 years, also hosts Borderers Cricket, schools' sports facilities and serves as a landing site for air ambulances. It is in The High Weald National Landscape, an area protected for its scenic beauty and biodiversity."

A council spokesperson said; "The loss of the sports area will be resisted by Sport England and it is unlikely a decision would go against their advice." The rugby club had previously said they welcomed the opportunity to provide a new ground with better facilities.

The four parcels of land, three and a half of which fall within Wealden District, would house 400 homes, 10 self-build plots, a 70-bed care home, a 120-place children's nursery and 604sqm of employment space.

Esquire Developments is set to submit a planning application this month. The firm's land and planning director Andy Wilford said: "We have undertaken a further consultation vent to present what changes have been made to the scheme following our ongoing engagement with the community and statutory consultees ahead of any submission to Wealden District Council."

