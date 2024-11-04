Bidding war over Crowborough bungalow

A bidding war erupted before a bungalow needing improvement in Crowborough was sold at auction this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pooks Hill Cottage in Goldsmiths Avenue went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £485,000, nearly twice the freehold guide price.

It was among 173 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, which ended on Friday, November 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This was good old-fashioned auctioneering with sustained bidding showing the popularity of this vacant property.

SOLD: Pooks Hill Cottage in Goldsmiths Avenue, Crowborough

“Bidders could see the potential here, which drove up the sale price and resulted in an excellent deal for both vendor and purchaser.

“Our buyer has acquired a property in need of improvement throughout, but one which may even offer potential for development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The house is set in approximately 0.36 acres of land within easy reach of Crowborough town centre with its various shops, schools and further amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the final one of eight this year, goes live on Monday, December 9 and ends on Wednesday, December 11. Closing date for entries is November 18 and the catalogue is available from November 22.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.