Bidding war over Petworth house with views

A detached three-bedroom home with countryside views in Petworth was sold at auction this week after a bidding war.

The Lodge in Haslingbourne Lane was among 173 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The gavel finally came down at £521,000 freehold after sustained bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Friday, November 1.

Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “Although the property requires refurbishment, our bidders could see the potential here.

SOLD: Land & Building in Guildford Road, Slinfold

“We considered the house very worthy of a scheme of works, after which it will be ideally suited to an owner occupier or for re-sale into the local market.”

Offered jointly with Kenton Budd, the house is located in the picturesque West Sussex countryside, close to Petworth and the A283, making for easy commuting to larger towns and cities in the area.

On the ground floor is a double aspect living room with views of the countryside and access to a sun room, as well as an open plan kitchen and dining room with a separate utility room and WC all on the.

At first floor level are three double bedrooms and a bathroom. The principal bedroom has its own en-suite with a balcony with views across surrounding fields. Outside there are manageable gardens to the front and rear with a double garage and driveway.

A building and land with potential in a village setting near Horsham – Land & Building in Guildford Road, Slinfold – was sold at the auction for £76,000.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We has strong interest in this interesting opportunity to acquire a detached brick built building on a parcel of land of 0.02 ha (0.05 acres).

“We has considered this site suitable for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable, and our bidders agreed, driving up the selling price to more than £30,000 above the higher freehold guide.”

The building has a small mezzanine floor and is used for storage at present with a courtyard area to the front with parking for several vehicles.

It is located on the north side of Guildford Road near the A281 and close to the roundabout with Stane Street. It is situated between Rudgwick and Warnham with excellent road links to Horsham and Guildford and all surrounding areas via the nearby A24 and A272.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the final one of eight this year, goes live on Monday, December 9 and ends on Wednesday, December 11. Closing date for entries is November 18 and the catalogue is available from November 22.