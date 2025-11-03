Big boost for Hastings historic church

The Holy Trinity Church and Robertson Street in 1863.

The historic Holy Trinity Church in Robertson Street has just been awarded almost £5 million in grants, which could help it become one of the town’s leading religious, cultural and social centres.

Major repairs and improvements will be carried out to the structure of the Grade II* listed building, with the aim of creating a vibrant, inclusive community space for all of Hastings.

The church occupies about two-thirds of the triangle between Robertson Street, Claremont and Trinity Street which is known as the Trinity Triangle. The Holy Trinity was built in 1857-58 on part of what had been the America Ground, the eight acres of ownerless beach that from about 1800-35 was the ‘squatted’ home and work base for about a thousand people. In 1828 the government decided that the ground belonged to the Crown, and its occupants were given seven years to leave.

The Crown at that time described the Trinity Triangle as the ‘Rock Fair Green’. The Rock Fair was a lively mixture of fun, games and social get-togethers which for centuries had been held annually at the end of July. Perhaps the restored Holy Trinity Church will inherit some of that medieval community spirit. Helping this may be the fact that the only pub on the America Ground in 1828 stood in Trinity Street where the side door of the church is today. The pub, called the Black Horse, was taken down and rebuilt in the early 1830s in Shepherd Street, St Leonards, where it stands today as the Foresters Arms.

It had originally been intended to build the Holy Trinity Church outside the America Ground. Following a public meeting on April 5, 1855 the Reverend GD St Quintin of St Leonards had asked the Crown Estates if a church could be built on the undeveloped Rock fair Green, but they refused. However, the trustees of the neighbouring Cornwallis Estate offered the Reverend half an acre of ground for a very small price, and he accepted. That site is where numbers 15-18 Cornwallis Gardens are today, close to the junction with Cambridge Road, on the east side.

Work began in late November 1856, but almost immediately there was a landslip, and the architect, Samuel Sanders Teulon (1812-73) said the site had to be abandoned. Mr Teulon had designed and executed churches at Rye Harbour and Icklesham. The Cornwallis Estate had no other ground available, so the land on which the Holy Trinity Church now stands had to be bought from the Crown for £2,500 (£250,000 today).

The laying of the foundations started in early 1857, and on 22 July that year the foundation stone was laid on one of the corners by the local philanthropist Countess Waldegrave, the main funder of the church. She gave £1,000. Mr Teulon was the architect, and the builder was the well-known local contractor John Howell (c1825-93). Mr Howell ran the leading building and engineering company in Hastings, constructing many churches and other public buildings. He built the town’s main drainage works between 1866 and 1868. Howell was a campaigner on behalf of the Liberal Party and held a prominent political position in the town from the 1860s to 1880s. He came to Hastings as a fatherless boy, but was the mayor of Hastings by 1878.

The church navel opened on September 29, 1858 and the chancel on August 10, 1862, but the church was not consecrated until 13 April 1882 because it took until then to pay off the huge debt. A major alteration came in 1892, when a polygonal vestry was built beyond the chancel. Next to it, on the Robertson Street side, space above the porch of the church’s main entrance was intended to hold a tower and spire, but because the church cost so much to build neither feature was ever added.

A drinking fountain in honour of Countess Waldegrave was opened on the corner of Trinity Street and Robertson Street on May 24, 1862 (and is still there, but without water). This was the first public drinking fountain erected in Hastings and St Leonards.

The construction of Holy Trinity had received £200 funding from Lady St John (Louisa Boughton). She was concerned that many of the poorer working class people who in the early 1830s had had to move from the America Ground to central St Leonards did not have an appropriate church there, as the two existing St Leonards churches charged pew rents and were patronised mainly by wealthy residents and visitors.

So Lady St John paid the entire cost of building Christ Church on the site of a quarry in London Road, opposite Kings Road. It was built with stone from the quarry, and was free of pew rents. It opened on 9 September 1860, and quickly became so popular that it was decided to build a much bigger church on vacant ground on the corner of Silchester Road, adjoining the existing church. The foundation stone of the new Christ Church was laid in November 1873 and it was dedicated in May 1875. The first Christ Church is now a community services centre.

The Holy Trinity Church is the only church standing on what was the America Ground, but in 1857 a much smaller church was built just outside the Ground’s northern border, on the south side of Cambridge Road. This was the Congregational Church, replacing the nonconformist chapel that had been built in Croft Road in 1805. It was enlarged in 1864, and then was demolished and replaced in 1885 by the current, much larger building, designed by the local architect Henry Ward and built by John Howell. It was then known as the Robertson Street United Reformed Church, and its main entrance was (and still is) in Robertson Street, with its southern edge on the America Ground boundary.

Churches are often called ‘Holy Trinity’ to reflect the Christian doctrine of the Trinity, which teaches that God exists as three distinct persons—God the Father, God the Son (Jesus Christ), and God the Holy Spirit—while being one in essence. This name signifies the central belief in the unity and diversity of God's nature in Christian faith.

There is much more about the history of the Holy Trinity Church and its surroundings in my book The America Ground, Hastings, published by The History Press. There is also background information on my website www.hastingshistory.net.