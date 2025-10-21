Big-cast Annie takes to the East Grinstead stage

Aimee Bow brings her production of the classic musical Annie to Chequer Mead, East Grinstead from October 29-November 1.

Bow Productions bring together a cast of adults and children from across Sussex and Surrey, with tickets available from the venue.

Aimee is delighted at the way it has come together: “I started Bow Productions in 2023. I used to choreograph for other people and then I got my own venue with my dance company in Horley. I just thought why am I going to other places when I've got a venue sitting empty. So I thought about it for a few years, and I just thought that I should bite the bullet. We started in 2023 with an in-house panto in my studio and this is now my second big full musical.

“Last year we did Sister Act which didn't have any children in it and because I've got a dance school I thought that I should this year do something that involved both children and adults. I was thinking about doing Oliver! but I couldn't do that because of the rights so I thought about Annie, and it is going really well. We’ve got a big cast that's probably near to 50 –

22 adults and seventeen children and an 11-piece band.”

Aimee has got high hopes for the show: “I've been doing musical theatre all my life and I wanted to do a show and do it well. Sister Act went really well, and people were saying it was way more professional than anyone was expecting. I hope that we're going to get the same sorts of comments about Annie!”

It's a lovely story with great music: “So many people recognise at least one of the songs from the show and there are such great full-company numbers. Often the ensemble are forgotten but in this one you have got lovely songs where everyone is involved

“And it's such a great story, the story of this orphan that comes out the other side and breaks away from the really horrible woman that runs the orphanage. It is heartwarming and you've got the fact that Oliver Warbucks falls in love with her and wants to adopt her. It is just so nice. You can't help but feel your heart warmed by it. And we've got two fantastic Annies who are really bringing that out. It is their first big role for both of them and they're doing it so genuinely.

“We are trying to do the whole thing in just 13 weeks which is quite a feat but it makes everyone full of adrenaline and keen to get on with the job. And the lovely thing is that everyone is so good and just so friendly and keen.”