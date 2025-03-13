Big changes coming to The Vestry – a new chapter for Chichester’s nightlife

For nearly two decades, The Vestry has been a staple of Chichester’s late-night scene. Since its opening in February 2005, the venue has evolved through various phases, becoming a favourite haunt for students and late-night revellers. But as the city changes and its cultural landscape expands, so too must the venues that serve it.

Now, in March 2025, The Vestry is set to undergo its most significant transformation to date. With a refreshed vision, brand-new entertainment programming, and a renewed focus on the city’s thriving arts scene, the venue is preparing to relaunch with a bold new identity.

While The Vestry has been known for its lively atmosphere and student-heavy crowd, the new concept promises something for everyone—from alternative live music and cutting-edge comedy to immersive performances and private arts events. The team behind the transformation is focusing on curated entertainment, bringing in high-quality live acts, satire, cultural performances, and DJ nights that will set it apart from the standard pub band offerings seen elsewhere in the city. Expect high-quality live music, DJs, comedy, drag, and cabaret, delivering an experience unlike anything Chichester has seen before.

“The Vestry has been part of the fabric of Chichester’s nightlife for over 20 years, with generations of guests celebrating here—from their university days to now celebrating their own children’s graduations in the very same venue. The changes being made as we transition to the newly named Room 12 will only enhance the diverse and ever-evolving cultural fabric of the city. We at SI Group are excited to bring a fresh, curated entertainment programme that will appeal to a wider audience and provide a unique, high-quality experience for Chichester’s growing arts and music scene. The Vestry has long been famous for its Thursday nights, and while we will retain and improve on the best student night for miles, Room 12 will offer a much more diverse lineup of entertainment, making it a true destination for live performances, culture, and nightlife. We’re creating jobs, establishing a fantastic place to be, and shaping an unforgettable night out.”

The Vestry changing for the city.

– Steve Pease, Area Manager, SI Group

The transformation of The Vestry into Room 12 is not just an internal decision—it’s a change shaped by local demand and cultural ambition. The venue was originally approached by local councillors looking to create a new cultural hub for the city, providing a dedicated live music space for emerging artists, carefully curated acts, and a fresh creative identity for Chichester. This vision is now becoming a reality.

Adding to its unique appeal, The Vestry Hotel will continue to operate above Room 12, remaining a staple of Southgate with 11 carefully uappointed rooms offering boutique accommodation. The added convenience of a high-quality live venue with on-site accommodation makes this an unmatched destination for both performers and guests, setting it apart from any other music or arts venue in the South.

The new venue is set to attract visitors from Brighton to Portsmouth and beyond, thanks to excellent transport links by rail and bus, as well as ample local parking. Whether you’re looking for a night of live music, an alternative comedy show, or an immersive cabaret performance, Room 12 is designed to become a go-to cultural destination for the South Coast.

This reinvention isn’t just about entertainment—it’s about opportunity. The venue’s transformation will see 8 to 15 new jobs created, bringing fresh talent into the business and supporting the local economy.

Although details of the full relaunch are still under wraps, teasers will soon begin appearing across the city and online, giving Chichester locals a taste of what’s to come. The changes promise to be game-changing for the city’s nightlife, offering a bold alternative to the usual pub and bar experiences.

For those eager to learn more and be part of this exciting new chapter, keep an eye out for further announcements over the coming weeks. One thing’s for certain—Chichester’s late-night scene is about to get a whole lot more interesting.