Big Christmas campaign goes live in Brighton

People and organisations can be nominated in The BIG Christmas Giveback with £1500 in Brighton Gift Cards a possible prize

The Brighton Gift Card is backing a national competition, The BIG Christmas Giveback, which aims to give back to the people and organisations powering local communities by encouraging nominations for local people, community groups and organisations who are having a positive impact in their community.

The person or organisation with the most nominations in the competition will win a £1000 Town & City Gift Card, such as the Brighton Gift Card, with one person who nominated them winning a £500 gift card.

Brilliant Brighton, also known as Brighton Business Improvement District; a not-for-profit collective of city centre businesses who come together to put on projects to enhance the city centre, launched the Brighton Gift Card in 2023. The Brighton Gift Card can be spent with over 60 businesses in Brighton and is available as either a physical or digital card.

Nominate your local heroes in Brighton

Gavin Stewart, CEO at Brilliant Brighton said: “We launched the Brighton Gift Card as a way to give back to the city we all love, with the card popular as gifts and employee rewards. By backing The BIG Christmas Giveback, our aim is to celebrate the people and organisations in Brighton who consistently give back to our community. There’s a brilliant prize on offer and it takes just moments to nominate.”

The Brighton Gift Card is part of the award winning Town & City Gift Card concept from fintech Miconex. Over 20,000 local businesses are part of Miconex’s local gift card programs around the world with over £45m spent locally through the cards.

Colin Munro is the CEO of Miconex and said: “It’s fantastic to launch The BIG Christmas Giveback in Brighton. The campaign is centred on the people and organisations that make our communities great. It could be a business owner that brings a valued service to the community, a person who has raised funds for a local charity or an organisation which is making positive change in their local area. If you know an individual or organisation that deserves to be recognised, nominate them. We’ll be sharing nomination stories as they come in, shining a light on the local heroes in our communities.”

Nominate a person or organisation in The BIG Christmas Giveback at: www.lovelocalwin.co.uk and watch the video online