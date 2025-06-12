Big Green Day success at Combe Valley Countryside Park

Nature for well-being, organisations were invited by the Friends of Combe Valley and Groundwork South to share their knowledge, expertise and enjoyment of their local causes in the recently established Community Garden. The theme was up-cycling; on offer for swaps were clothes, books, plants, and seeds.
We had over a hundred visitors of all ages at the event, who enjoyed chatting and exchanging ideas, clothes, books, plants and knowledge whilst enjoying lovely cakes and drinks. Many took the opportunity to walk around the wildflower meadows, explore the wildlife trail and take a breather on the newly handmade chestnut benches in the re-wilded garden. Bird boxes were made and taken away for use in private gardens.
This formerly neglected grassy area, now rewilded, is teeming with insects, invertebrates, and wildlife, all crucial for biodiversity and a healthier environment.
Cheerful volunteers were on hand to answer any questions about the Combe Valley Community Nature Project and Friends of Combe Valley conservation work.
Volunteers meet every Monday, Wednesday, 10-12.30 pm (Groundwork) and Thursday, 10- 12 pm (Friends)
Organisations present were:-
- Friends of Combe Valley
- Groundwork Combe Valley Community Nature Project
- Crowhurst Environment Group
- Bexhill Environment Group
- Ore Community Trust
- Sussex Ornithology Society
- Bexhill Nature Club
- A Touch of Gentleness
- Church in the Wood Community Orchard
- Stand Up For Nature
- Sussex Coast Energise
For more information, contact
The Friends Combe Valley: [email protected]
Groundwork South: [email protected]