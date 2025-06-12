Big Green Day success at Combe Valley Countryside Park

Nature for well-being, organisations were invited by the Friends of Combe Valley and Groundwork South to share their knowledge, expertise and enjoyment of their local causes in the recently established Community Garden. The theme was up-cycling; on offer for swaps were clothes, books, plants, and seeds.

We had over a hundred visitors of all ages at the event, who enjoyed chatting and exchanging ideas, clothes, books, plants and knowledge whilst enjoying lovely cakes and drinks. Many took the opportunity to walk around the wildflower meadows, explore the wildlife trail and take a breather on the newly handmade chestnut benches in the re-wilded garden. Bird boxes were made and taken away for use in private gardens.

This formerly neglected grassy area, now rewilded, is teeming with insects, invertebrates, and wildlife, all crucial for biodiversity and a healthier environment.

Cheerful volunteers were on hand to answer any questions about the Combe Valley Community Nature Project and Friends of Combe Valley conservation work.

Volunteers meet every Monday, Wednesday, 10-12.30 pm (Groundwork) and Thursday, 10- 12 pm (Friends)

Organisations present were:-

Friends of Combe Valley

Groundwork Combe Valley Community Nature Project

Crowhurst Environment Group

Bexhill Environment Group

Ore Community Trust

Sussex Ornithology Society

Bexhill Nature Club

A Touch of Gentleness

Church in the Wood Community Orchard

Stand Up For Nature

Sussex Coast Energise

For more information, contact

The Friends Combe Valley: [email protected]

1 . Contributed The Sussex Ornithological Society. All about birds their habitats and chow we can help them survive. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Ore Landmark Trust - raising awareness of Land at Ore Valley Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Green woodworking demonstration by Cliff(Freinds of Combe Valley volunteer). Photo: Submitted