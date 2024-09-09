Big project by a small charity in Eastbourne

A small local charity, The Kanji Project, has taken on the challenge to travel (virtually) the distance from the UK to Southern India – 6,370 miles.

For the past few months, supporters have been walking, cycling, swimming and hiking to cover the distance.

The charity provides educational opportunities for disadvantaged children in Kanji (a small town in Tamil Nadu), along with a range of other projects which benefit local village communities. There is a particular focus on support for women.

Supporters have been following a route that crosses two continents and fourteen countries, from the UK to Kanji. So far, they have covered just over 5,000 miles – but there’s still a long way to go.

The next step is to walk along the Eastbourne prom, covering a four-mile route from the beach huts near Holywell to Splash point, and back. Anyone is welcome to join us, especially children. We’ll be assembling on the grass on King Edward’s Parade opposite Chesterfield Road at 10.00 on Sunday 29 September. Wheelchair users can join us on the prom by the Lifeboat Museum at approximately 10.30. Bring a picnic if you’d like to finish the walk in style on the Western Lawns above the Lifeboat Station at 12.15.

Learn more about the project by visiting the website at: https://thekanjiproject.org.uk/walk-to-india. Donations to the charity can me made via the website.