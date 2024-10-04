Big wins for West Sussex as two local primary schools are presented with national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and pupils at two West Sussex primary schools have plenty to celebrate after their brilliantly bookish efforts were recognised with top accolades at the School Library Association’s 2024 Awards.

During a jubilant ceremony in London, judges from the School Library Association (SLA) applauded the many positive achievements seen at Steyning C of E Primary (Steyning) and Swiss Gardens Primary (Shoreham-by-Sea) – who won The Peter Usborne Primary School Library of the Year and Enterprise of the Year respectively, after each rose to the top of a sparkling shortlist.

Award-winning author, Robin Stevens, presented the awards with all winners receiving a wide selection of books and book tokens.

Over the past five years, borrowing at Steyning’s school library has increased by 600% thanks to a concentrated drive to turn reluctant readers into joyful ones. The school has taken significant steps to expand their range of resources to include graphic novels, comics, magazines, puzzle books, picture books and more, making the library more exciting and appealing for young readers. At the same time, engaging events like Badges for Books and Harry Potter quiz nights have helped “top up” Steyning’s budget for further materials.

Judges also complimented the school’s “organic, evolving” approach to integrating the library in the curriculum and assemblies. Since 2019, the number of whole-class library sessions has risen from just 5 per year to 113 sessions in the last academic year alone, with a further boost expected for 2024/25. Steyning’s library service also includes its outside reading shed for use at breaktimes and the meaningful inclusion of pupil voices, not least through its confident set of Year 6 librarians who help run the library and take the time to read to younger pupils. Important work to engage disadvantaged learners is also having an impact, with projects to date including penpal contact with a children’s author, “story sacks” made with families, and “Bricks and Books” clubs used as engaging interventions for those who need it.

Commenting on their win, Headteacher Simon Phipps said "Reading for Pleasure is at the heart of everything we do at Steyning C of E Primary school. This award reflects how much a fantastic, well-valued library can bring to whole school life. I would particularly like to congratulate our amazing school librarian, Leia Sands, for all her outstanding hard work to ensure that every child in our school has the opportunity to develop a love of reading."

Usborne are continuing the late Peter Usborne’s commitment to supporting literacy by sponsoring the Award which celebrates outstanding primary school libraries and the staff and pupils who are making an impact in their school. Peter’s daughter and Usborne managing director, Nicola Usborne said: ”Usborne are honoured to sponsor the Peter Usborne Primary School Library of the Year Award. My late Dad, founder of Usborne, believed passionately in the importance of school libraries and librarians and their impact on literacy. The primary school libraries on the shortlist are all inspirational and should be very proud of the work they do to encourage such positive reading cultures within their schools. Congratulations to them all but particularly the worthy winner Steyning C of E Primary School.”

Scooping Enterprise of the Year – a brand new category celebrating a one-off or progressive project in the life of a school library that contributes towards reading and literacy in schools – was Swiss Gardens Primary.

Judges praised Swiss Gardens for its “impressive” and “really important” work to replace and extend their existing library, which was formerly outdated and largely unused. Reaching out for support in the school community and beyond, Swiss Gardens teamed up with their Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and engaged a small army of helpers to help bring the new library to life, including parents and members of the local community with interior design and carpentry skills, grandparents who refurbished shelves and put up displays, and the local bookshop, Chapter 31, which organised a “Pay it Forward” campaign to collect donations from locals for new books.

The rejuvenated library opened in September 2023 with a celebration the following month attended by bestselling Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson. The result underlined the school’s belief that “It takes a community to open a library”, with subsequent outreach including after-school family book-sharing events, book-themed quizzes, craft activities, weekly story sessions to engage with the local preschool and pop-up events targeted at supporting families in the area.

Reflecting on the journey to date, Naomi Welsh, Headteacher said: “The school is thrilled to have been recognised for the Enterprise of the Year award. We are very proud of our whole school community for coming together and working hard to provide our children with this fantastic and beautiful library. It is an honour to carry on and extend the hard work and legacy of the library from our previous Headteacher of the school, Lawrence Caughlin.”

Anish Patel, Managing Director at Reading Cloud - sponsors of the Enterprise of the Year Award, said: “Congratulations to the winning school, Swiss Gardens Primary School. They are a very deserving winner, and it was great to hear more about their school library project. At Reading Cloud, we firmly believe in the transformative power of the school library to nurture a positive reading culture, so it has been a pleasure to support these awards which celebrate the innovative and imaginative ways school libraries can be developed.”

Alison Tarrant, CEO of the SLA, extended her warm congratulations to the winners, saying: “Across both categories our judges witnessed a great deal of innovation, imagination and enthusiasm in schools around the country. At a time when many families and communities are experiencing real hardship, it’s deeply encouraging to see so many individuals in Steyning and Swiss Gardens - and their widespread supporters - go the extra mile to make reading more accessible for the children and young people they support. Their passion and commitment are not only infectious, but hugely impactful too.”

To discover more about the winners, or register for future updates, visit www.sla.org.uk/awards