Bike project relaunch for Chichester Cycling Forum

Chichester and District Cycle Forum is calling for new members following a successful first meeting under its new committee.

The gathering, held at Chichester Bike Project, discussed a number of local cycling and active travel initiatives, including the new Dutch-style roundabout under construction at Chichester Westgate and the proposed ‘ChEmRoute’ A259 cycle lane.

Chichester and District Cycle Forum is a community based organisation set up and run by local cyclists to campaign on cycling infrastructure, rider safety and wider active travel issues. The new committee are particularly keen to give cyclists a voice with local authorities.

Forum Chairman and Chichester resident Ian Swann also emphasised the safety issues around sharing roads with motor vehicles and how better cycling infrastructure can help: “More cyclists mean fewer cars but many people today do not feel confident enough to ride a bicycle on our busy roads.”

Chichester & District Cycle Forum meet at Chichester Bike Project.

Chichester and District Cycle Forum has a new public Facebook group for open and friendly discussion on local cycling and active travel issues: