Bike project relaunch for Chichester Cycling Forum
The gathering, held at Chichester Bike Project, discussed a number of local cycling and active travel initiatives, including the new Dutch-style roundabout under construction at Chichester Westgate and the proposed ‘ChEmRoute’ A259 cycle lane.
Chichester and District Cycle Forum is a community based organisation set up and run by local cyclists to campaign on cycling infrastructure, rider safety and wider active travel issues. The new committee are particularly keen to give cyclists a voice with local authorities.
Forum Chairman and Chichester resident Ian Swann also emphasised the safety issues around sharing roads with motor vehicles and how better cycling infrastructure can help: “More cyclists mean fewer cars but many people today do not feel confident enough to ride a bicycle on our busy roads.”
Chichester and District Cycle Forum has a new public Facebook group for open and friendly discussion on local cycling and active travel issues:
The Forum is keen to hear from both potential members and local stakeholders either through the Facebook Group or by email to the Chairman Ian Swann. Click here to email the Forum Chairman. They now aim to resume quarterly meetings to discuss cycling and active travel across the area covered by Chichester and District Council.
