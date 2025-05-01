Biker brigade brings joy to Bexhill care home residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Earlsfield Court, a luxury care home in Bexhill were treated to a special visit from local charity motorcycle group Rolling Rides, who arranged for 85 motorbikes to turn up outside the care home. Residents sat on the bikes, chatted to the motorcyclists, and members of the care home team were taken for rides on the back of the bikes.

The event was organised by Earlsfield Court’s Deputy Manager, Leah Warren, to provide an interactive experience for residents and build stronger links with the local community. Over 100 people attended, with refreshments including a BBQ provided by the care home.

Leah Warren said, “Rolling Rides is a fantastic voluntary organisation who do amazing work in our local community – supporting a wide range of causes from providing funeral corteges to organising charity ride outs for poorly children. We wanted to welcome them to our care home and organise a fun event for the local community. Our residents really enjoyed meeting the motorcyclists. Seeing the joy on their faces as they interacted was incredible.This really was an opportunity that they wouldn’t ordinarily be able to experience and it was a huge success amongst residents and members of the local community.”

Walter Usherwood, 96 year-old resident at Earlsfield Court, said, “It was an amazing day and I loved seeing all the motorbikes, I used to ride myself back in the day. When I sat on the bikes I felt young again!”

Ann Noonan, 91 year-old resident at Earlsfield Court, added, “We all had so much fun, one of the Rolling Rides bikers even gave me his hat to keep, I’m one of the gang now!”

Mark Hopgood who runs Rolling Rides alongside his father, said, “It was a really successful day and we were really happy to bring joy to the residents. This is why we do charity work. The hospitality and organisation from Earlsfield Court was amazing; the home is beautiful and the staff were all brilliant.”

Earlsfield Court, on Brooklands Road, is an exclusive care home which offers exceptional residential, dementia and respite care. Its deluxe facilities include a cinema room, a charming café and bar, a spa, hair and beauty salon, and a private dining room. Earlsfield Court is part of the Cinnamon Care Collection, which for the last eight years, has been named at Top 20 Care Home Group by carehome.co.uk, the Trustpilot of the care home industry. For further information, please visit www.cinnamoncc.com/earlsfield