Bill meets great-grandchildren for first time at his 100th birthday bash in Hailsham

Hailsham centenarian William ‘Bill’ Manners had a special gift at his milestone birthday party when he met two of his seven great-grandchildren for the very first time.

Bill, who lives at Abbots Wood Care Home on London Road, was overjoyed to welcome great-grandchildren Lachlan, aged 17, Lily, aged 12 and Abbie, aged 10, to his 100th birthday party, especially as he’d never seen the girls in person.

The entire family – including Bill’s son John, grandson Chris and wife Rebecca who flew in from Australia - congregated for an emotional family party in the grounds of Bill’s care home, where opera singer Polly Clarke serenaded guests.

For Bill, who enjoyed popping the cork on Champagne at the event, the greatest gift was being surrounded by his loved ones.

Bill with his family on his 100th.

Bill said: “I’ve had a magnificent party and the icing on the cake was having my son John and his family with us from Australia.

“The last time I saw my great-grandson Lachlan, he was only two, and now he’s a big, strapping 17-year-old! It was wonderful to finally meet Lily and Abbie in person - they are terrific kids.

“I loved being surrounded by my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was fantastic to have everyone together. I felt very spoilt.”

WW2 veteran Bill has led a fascinating life as his work in the RAF and then the Royal Observatory Corps (ROC) took him all over the world.

He joined the RAF in 1940 and trained as a navigator, where he served until 1968 before moving to the ROC, where he remained for 26 years. During his career, he was deployed to Myanmar, the Philippines, North Africa, India and Canada.

In 1948, he married his wife Dorothy, whom he’d met at a village dance, and they remained devoted until she passed away in 2019.

Speaking of the secret to his longevity, Bill said: “I put it down to 71 years of happy marriage, a career I loved, my passion for gardening – and a pint of Guinness now and then!”

Bill loves to regale his friends at Abbots Wood Manor with stories of his travels, including when he witnessed the birth of a new volcanic island, Surtsey, as it broke the surface off the coast in Iceland in huge clouds of steam.

Abbots Wood Manor Community Relations Manager Richard Hollands said: “We were thrilled to host Bill’s 100th birthday bash and to look after his family and friends.

“We knew how special it was for Bill to have the Aussie family there, and it was a beautiful moment when they arrived.

“Bill is a wonderful character with so many amazing tales, and he’s lived an incredible life.

“He’s an inspiration to us all.”