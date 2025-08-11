Billingshurst families enjoy activity day

Billingshurst’s second Family Activity Day attracted hundreds of visitors last weekend, eager to sample a multitude of free activities including axe-throwing, archery, bushcraft and a climbing wall.

Arranged by the Parish Council with support from the Neighbourhood Wardens and BSRA, with sponsorship from Billingshurst Lions and Horsham District Council, youngsters were also able to have a go at fishing and lots of other activities.

Completing the line up were traditional vintage fairground attractions, bouncy castle, refreshments and ice cream van.

Music and prizes were on offer at the skatepark which remains as popular at it did when it was officially opened last summer.

What shall we build?

The aim of the day had been to give youngsters a chance to try some physical activities and in doing so hopefully piqued their interest to take up a physical hobby.

One of the more unusual attractions was the Wild Science Classroom experience, showing eager youngsters scorpions, snakes and other creepie crawlies.

Parish Clerk Greg Burt said: “Once again we had lost of feedback from visitors telling us what they enjoyed and what else they would like to see in future years. It is great that they appreciated it and are already looking forward to next year!”