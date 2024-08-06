Billingshurst Family Activity Day success

A Family Activity Day in Billingshurst attracted hundreds of visitors last weekend, eager to sample a multitude of free activities including axe-throwing, archery, bushcraft and a climbing wall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arranged by the Parish Council and Neigbourhood Wardens with support from Billingshurst Lions and the BSRA, youngsters were also able to have a go at fishing, goal-scoring, boxing and lots of other activities.

The aim of the day had been to give youngsters a chance to try some physical activities and in doing so hopefully piqued their interest to take up a physical hobby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parish Council Property Committee Chairman Cllr Craig Gale said: “It was great to be able to offer some free or low cost activities to families in the school holidays."

The new skatepark is proving a real hit.

Neighbourhood Warden Julie added: “We received lots of positive feedback from excited youngsters and very grateful parents so we will definitely be hoping to repeat the event next year.”

Meanwhile local BMX enthusiast Caelan Mumford acted as MC over at the new skatepark where there were competitions and demonstrations to officially mark its completion.

Costing £155,000, the new facility has been attracting users of all ages from across a wide area since it was completed a few weeks ago.