Billingshurst Family Activity Day success
Arranged by the Parish Council and Neigbourhood Wardens with support from Billingshurst Lions and the BSRA, youngsters were also able to have a go at fishing, goal-scoring, boxing and lots of other activities.
The aim of the day had been to give youngsters a chance to try some physical activities and in doing so hopefully piqued their interest to take up a physical hobby.
Parish Council Property Committee Chairman Cllr Craig Gale said: “It was great to be able to offer some free or low cost activities to families in the school holidays."
Neighbourhood Warden Julie added: “We received lots of positive feedback from excited youngsters and very grateful parents so we will definitely be hoping to repeat the event next year.”
Meanwhile local BMX enthusiast Caelan Mumford acted as MC over at the new skatepark where there were competitions and demonstrations to officially mark its completion.
Costing £155,000, the new facility has been attracting users of all ages from across a wide area since it was completed a few weeks ago.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.