Billingshurst Horticultural Society 2025 attracts 48 exhibitors

Vegetable grower, Billy Hammond led the way winning 3 trophies including the Renton Memorial Trophy for “Man with most points in the Show” and a diploma for an excellent exhibit of rhubarb. Claire Parkes claimed the J&M Kingston Trophy for the best horticultural exhibit with a vase of cactus Dahlias. David Stevens won the Banksian medal for most prize money in the horticultural classes and shared the Simpson Cup for Dahlias with Claire Parkes. Daphne Drabble won the Dugdale Trophy for most points in the Flower classes and Ro Jennings the Puttock Memorial Cup for Floral Art. The overall winner of the Ladies Cup, for “Lady with most points in the Show” was Ro Jennings. The Howard Cup for non-NAFAS floral art was claimed by Melanie Roberts.

Cookery Classes were well supported, many entries earning praise from the judges. Diplomas for excellence were awarded to Karl Sawyer for a Jar of Jam (soft fruit) and Ro Jennings for her Madeira cake. The Coronation Cup for most points was won by Ro Jennings.

A wide range of craftwork was on display with fine examples of knitted articles, needlework, soft toys, greeting cards, drawings and paintings. Pearl Budgen won the Major Gen. Renton Award for most points in this section. Sue Reekie was awarded a diploma for her mosaic table.

The Society’s Photography Cup for most points in the Show was retained by Ray Chick. The Eve McHugh Award for best photograph went to Daphne Drabble for her striking close-up of a Snowdrop. Doug Waller gained a diploma for a themed set of 4 prints depicting magical lighting installations. The photography section attracted 69 entries of high quality.

The Junior Cup winner was Esther Osgood age 7. Henry Stevenson, age 9 was awarded a diploma for a model racing car made from veg/fruit/nuts etc.

Three Billingshurst W. I. Cups were awarded to members: Madeleine Woods for cookery, Pearl Budgen for craft and Melanie Roberts for most points in the Show. The trophies were presented by W.I. President, Denise Waller. Oonah Ganley, from the Kings’ Head Inn, kindly presented the Society’s 16 Trophies to the worthy winners.

Other features of the Show included a raffle, wine-box and whisky draws, chocolate tombola and cake stall. The tea-bar ladies were kept busy all afternoon serving drinks and home-made cakes. The Society extends sincere thanks to all the exhibitors for supporting the Show and hope others will be encouraged to enter next year, on 15 August 2026. The help of the Committee and Society members in staging and manning another successful Show was much appreciated.

1 . Contributed Floral display Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Billy Hammond 3 trophy winner Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Flower and vegetable collections Photo: Submitted