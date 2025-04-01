Billingshurst Lions Charity Golf Day 2025 in support of SERV
SERV, often known as “The Blood Runners”, is a registered charity, formed in 1981, providing a prompt and reliable means of transporting urgent blood products, X-rays, patient notes, time-critical laboratory samples and test results between hospitals and other medical facilities for the NHS across Sussex.
The service is provided free of charge to the NHS, 365 days a year between 7.00pm and 6.00am, Monday to Friday, and 24 hours during weekends and Bank Holidays. Special emergency requests can also be considered at other times. This allows hospitals to focus resources on patient care and reduce transport costs.
SERV Sussex has no paid officers; volunteers, men and women, from 21 to over 70, who come from all walks of life, give their time free, use private vehicles and pay for all fuel and running costs out of their own pockets. The operation needs to raise around £70,000 every year and is entirely dependant on donations.
Entries for the Golf Day are invited from teams of four, male, female or mixed. Stableford scoring will apply using full Course Handicap. Lions Golf Days represent excellent value, with entry fees including a pre-round bacon roll and coffee, 18 holes of golf, returning for a two course lunch and coffee. Raffle tickets will be on sale before the golf and prizes drawn during play. There will be an Auction of a number of valuable items at some stage during the meal. Prizes will be awarded for the best team scores, (2 scores to count on each hole) and special prizes on selected holes.
To enter, all details, together with an entry form for teams to complete online, can be found on our website billingshurstlions.org where you can also find other information about Billingshurst Lions activities, including a schedule of donations the Club made during 2024.