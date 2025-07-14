Billingshurst Lions' novel presidential handover

Breaking with tradition, Billingshurst & District Lions Club Presidential Handover this year took place after an enjoyable game of Pétanque one morning at Petworth Park Sports Ground. In addition to members, the occasion provided an opportunity for friends and family, especially children of new members, to be involved in a significant occasion at the start of the Lion year beginning on 1st July.

This handover was possibly unique within the Lions organisation, with President Paul Roberts' son, Dominic, taking over as the incoming President. In welcoming everyone, Paul felt that the change of event had gone well, in spite of the threat of rain, and maybe we should do it again, possibly in the evening when it would be cooler! Paul went on to say that he had particularly enjoyed his third year as President, having learnt from the two previous occasions (1985/86 and 2004/05) and he was looking forward to supporting Dominic during his year.

Wearing the Chain of Office, Dominic recounted an amusing experience from the 1980’s, when he was in the Scouts during “Bob-a-Job Week”, (earning money for the Scout troop by undertaking small jobs for people for small reward). He likened it very much to the Lions, who willingly volunteer do what ever is needed in the community and expect little in return.

Dominic said, “Growing up in Billingshurst, I’ve always felt a sense of community inherited from my parents, particularly when Dad joined the Lions in 1976, and I was 3 or 4 years old. In those days, serving as a Lion very much involved wives, partners and families. Just as I became a Lion, I hope to encourage my sons and my daughter to join in the future, and maybe, one day, I’ll be standing where you are today, listening to one of them at the start of their year as President of Billingshurst Lions.”

“I’m very much looking forward to the coming year, which I hope will be an absolute pleasure for everyone; maybe I won’t get it all right, but hope you will bear with me in our endeavour in continuing to serve the communities of Billingshurst and the villages within our “District”; but, above all, ensuring that we have FUN doing it! Thank you.”

